TREASURY

Pegasus CFO predicts banking regs will make sustainability-linked financing a must-have

Paul Golden
April 06, 2023
Turkish airline Pegasus hopes an innovative funding solution tied to sustainability targets will help it increase capacity despite challenging market conditions.

pegasus-airlines-aircraft-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

The continued conflict between Russia and Ukraine, combined with growing Chinese militarism around Taiwan, suggests that 2023 will be overshadowed by uncertainty in the aviation industry, according to the latest review and outlook for the sector by PwC.

In this environment, lenders, investors and rating agencies need to look beyond the near term to ensure that sufficient and affordable liquidity is available for deployment.

And with more lenders also taking environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their funding decisions, it is perhaps surprising that the number of green financing transactions closing in 2022 in the sector remained in single digits.

As far as we know, this sustainability-linked loan is not only the first export credit agency-backed aircraft financing structure in the world, but also the first deal approved by an independent party
Barbaros Kubatoğlu, Pegasus Airlines
Barbaros-Kubatoglu-Pegasus-960.jpg

In January, Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines closed the first sustainability-linked, aircraft-secured term loan – guaranteed by UK Export Finance – for the financing of 10 new Airbus A321neo aircraft. The transaction was led by Societe Generale, acting as global arranger, sustainability structurer, facility agent and security trustee.

“We


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.