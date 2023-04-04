Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
FOREIGN EXCHANGE

FX: CLOB activity up, but pricing vs cost debate continues

Paul Golden
April 04, 2023
Share

Central limit order book venues have done well during the past 12 months, but it would be premature to view this as a permanent shift in trading preference.

dollar-house-of-cards-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

FX trading venues using central limit order book (CLOB) systems to match buyers and sellers saw double-digit percentage increases in activity in 2022.

The CLOB approach, which is used by most exchanges and offers an alternative to asking for quotes, is what allows all kinds of participants to trade anonymously with each other and in real time. Trades are executed more quickly the closer they are to the best bid and ask at any one moment.

The importance of firm pricing in volatile markets was one of the factors driving the increases, say some market participants.

“Pricing or best execution will consider many factors, with spreads clearly being one of the most significant,” says Jeff Ward, global head of EBS at derivatives marketplace CME Group. “In addition, some customers value execution in primary markets, given the transparent nature of a central limit order book. We saw the return of clients last year who told us they lost out when volatility drove spreads wider on bilateral venues.”

While the speed of market data and execution has increased on the primary CLOBs, ECNs still surpass them when it comes to competitive pricing, flexibility, speed and execution options
Clinton Norton, Euronext
Clinton-Norton-Euronext-597.jpg

Some traders may think that CLOBs are more expensive than simply executing a risk-transfer trade with their chosen bank counterparty, but that would be painting too simple a picture, suggests Jamie Singleton, chairman and chief executive of Cürex Group, an FX-focused execution services and data analytics provider.

“The


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

FOREIGN EXCHANGE Foreign Exchange
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.