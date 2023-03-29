Armenia's best domestic private bank 2023: Unibank Privé

Unibank Privé opened its doors in 2015 and has firmly established itself as one of the country’s leading private banking and wealth management services. Trust and transparency are crucial attributes for any private bank. Unibank OJSC boasts an excellent record earned over more than two decades of public service. The firm’s network of over 50 branches across Armenia and the surrounding region gives it real reach.

All this has helped Unibank’s private banking business build its own reputation for quality and a commitment to improvement. Transparency and trust have been guiding principles for Unibank Privé since its inception.

Strategic hiring has ensured a solid team of specialists, able to guide clients to the optimal investment solution. Financial and lifestyle planning is available through a dedicated concierge service. In a market where politics and policy is often uncertain, Unibank Privé has proved its ability to help customers navigate regulatory and legislative change.

In 2021, the bank put digital transformation at the top of its business strategy and the results are evident. The bank entered 2022 with an improved IT system and a platform that balances high-touch personal service with hi-tech capabilities.

Sustainability is also on the firm’s agenda in a way that it is not for many of its peers, shifting its local data centre entirely to renewable energy. All these factors helped support the firm’s bid for Best Domestic Private Bank Armenia, and will make it hard to unseat in the coming years.