Brazil's best for family office services 2023: Turim

One of the biggest differentiators that Turim offers family office clients is its expertise in foreign investment. The firm has looked abroad for solutions to its clients’ portfolio needs since its founding over two decades ago. Years of effort has built up a network of global investments. Partnerships in Silicon Valley, for instance, give clients access to opportunities in leading-edge tech firms.

The firm is also unrivalled in its knowledge and navigation of the domestic investment landscape. As Brazilian markets mature, the firm has broadened its local operations. A newly created “Purpose” fund offers clients the opportunity to align their family wealth management goals with positive impact investing across areas like education, health and climate change.

Turim’s long-established expertise in the US tech sector is helping it build new relationships with local start-ups. The firm’s Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo offices have hosted events allowing start-ups to meet potential investors. Turim is a clear front-runner when it comes to wealth management investments in venture capital, private equity and co-investments.

Unsurprisingly for a firm so firmly embedded in the tech sector, Turim’s clients enjoy a top-shelf digital experience. A new client app was developed in 2022. The firm’s proprietary in-house system is constantly being updated and refined. Using a system specifically tailored Turim allows the investment teams to present clients with personalised reports that offer a unique holistic view of their entire asset holdings across custodians.