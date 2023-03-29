Spain's best private bank for UNHW individuals 2023: Santander Private Banking

Building relationships and a reputation for quality in the ultra-high net-worth (UNHW) client bracket requires time and dedication. Santander Private Banking – with over €120 billion in assets under management and around 20% market share – has been a leading Spanish wealth manager for almost a decade.

The firm’s approach is to make each client unique, ensuring a differentiated service tailored to the customer’s specific needs. Each Santander client has a dedicated private banker or agent with expertise across markets and products, taxation and financing. The bank’s high value-added proposition means clients receive bespoke support from short-term financial planning to the strategic global expansion of their company.

Santander’s own global presence acts as a key differentiator. The bank has a presence in 11 countries across Europe and the Americas, which includes its strong international platforms in Geneva and Miami. Customers have access to more than 200 asset managers worldwide covering almost every possible asset class. This international sweep is mirrored when it comes to customised solutions, which are provided by integrated local teams across the globe.

The bank has launched Relaciona Clientes, a private banking front-end system designed to offer enhanced data and user experience. This is playing a pivotal role in providing more transparency and integrating new ESG factors into the advisory process and asset classification.

UHNW individuals are increasingly in a position to make real positive impact through the investment decisions. Clients are demanding better solutions that go beyond a generic ESG categorization. Santander has proved its ability to align clients’ investment portfolios with their specific values and ambitions.