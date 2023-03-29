Portugal's best international private bank 2023: Santander Private Banking

Private banking customers looking for a firm with worldwide operations want to see real range. Santander Private Banking – winner of Best International Private Bank in Portugal – is the only institution in the Portuguese market with a leading presence across 10 major global markets.

Santander Portugal’s private banking business model aims to harness this global expertise. Banking and service specialists give clients a single point of contact to anticipate and address their needs whatever the investment strategy. In 2022, looking to strengthen its global value proposition, a protocol was signed between the firm’s Portugal and Brazil operations to speed up onboarding of Brazilian clients based in Portugal.

Standout features for Santander in Portugal include the Santander Private Real Estate Advisory, which gives clients the opportunity to invest in property in any area in the world where Santander is present with insight from local specialists on the ground. Given the Santander Group’s expansive international footprint, the services gives customers access to some of the world’s most lucrative real estate sectors.

The last two years has seen the bank launch several new digital projects. These include a new platform providing information on portfolio performance and a digital signature for clients to approve contracts or investment proposals.