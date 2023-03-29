Poland's best international private bank 2023: Santander Private Banking

Poland has one of the younger private banking industries in Europe, but the calibre is fast approaching that of its more established neighbours. In large part this is down to firms like Santander Private Banking, which aims to become the top choice for high net worth Polish clients by bringing international standards to the local market.

The Santander value proposition in Poland consists principally of Santander Bank Polska, Santander Group’s global operations and a Santander Exclusive service. Investment options include funds; Santander TFI funds and third-party open architecture funds, structured deposits and a Santander Brokerage Poland offer.

The bank’s clients also have access to the Santander Global Wealth Management platform. An Active Stock Exchange service provides a brokerage account and support from capital market experts. The firm’s latest addition to its private banking service is investment advisory for clients who want recommendations on different funds.

The bank’s Santander Exclusive service provides clients with insight and advice on legal issues, tax, and travel. Business succession, although a well-established service in many markets, is a relatively new concept in Poland. Santander is able to bring years of institutional expertise to the process.

The wave of clients drawn by Santander’s effort to bring its international experience to bear on the Polish market has also prompted upgrades. The firm has created a new onboarding system to smooth the process for customers and a new client service model now provides access to a range of products and services on remote channels.