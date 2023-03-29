Mexico's best private bank for digital 2023: Santander Private Banking

Santander Private Banking rolled out a range of digital adaptations amid the pandemic and has not stopped since. Digital onboarding has become standard, and the firm can now identify client identity remotely. Digital signatures first became available to clients in 2020 and has since been made available for various client needs.

Most recently, the digital signature option has been integrated into Santander's credit approval process, helping facilitate and streamline client transactions. An upgraded client mobile app allows customers to use biometric identification to access a private portal that provides details on portfolio activity and performance. Almost 90% of the bank’s clients are paperless.

The fruit of digital investments are evident in other areas such as trading and sustainability. SPB’s trading capabilities built on Bloomberg AIM technology have expanded to better serve customers. In response to growing client interest in ESG, the firm has partnered with sustainability tech platform Clarity to provide digital portfolio monitoring on impact and sustainability.

On the investment side, customers now have the option of “Future Wealth,” a new fund that complements more traditional portfolios with investments aimed toward firms employing cutting edge technology. The firm has proved its digital credentials across customer service, back-end architecture and investment - making it a deserved winner of Mexico’s Best Bank for Digital.