Chile's best private bank for ESG investing 2023: Santander Private Banking

Few investment trends have grown and evolved as quickly as ESG. Private banking clients are becoming increasingly ambitious in their demands, as new products and strategies allow investments to target specific goals and sectors. In the Chilean market, one bank stands out in terms of size and sophistication – Santander Private Banking.

Santander Chile claims just over 60% of all ESG fund assets under management. This speaks to the popularity of its two main mutual funds options; GO Acciones Globales ESG and the Acciones Chilenas ESG. But the firm has also started providing more targeted sustainable financing. Santander Chile now issues sustainability-linked syndicate loans and provides project investment for green endeavours such as renewable energy generation and water treatment. Green mortgage loans are available for sustainable housing.

Santander also helps companies integrate sustainability into their business operations. The firm can act as a sustainability agent, evaluating the impact, ambition and relevant indicators of a given ESG approach.

Maintaining a dominant market share in ESG investment requires consistent improvement and iteration. Santander Chile invested some $650,000 in tech and innovation projects in 2022 to improve client experience and automation. Customers eager to discuss their sustainable investment options can now do so entirely through digital channels, and pursue the suite of products over the bank’s app. Upgrades to the firm’s CRM system mean Santander investment specialists are better able to prepare hedging solutions and investment proposals for clients.

Finally, the bank’s own strict sustainability policies put it ahead of most competitors. Santander was the first bank to adhere to the two clean product agreements put forward by the Chilean Agency of Sustainability and Climate Change. It remains the only bank in the country incorporated into the Dow Jones sustainability index for emerging markets. Clients that prioritise ESG need a firm that talks the talk and walks the walk and Santander Chile – winner of Best for ESG Investing – in one such bank.