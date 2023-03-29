Jordan's best domestic private bank 2023: Jordan Kuwait Bank

Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) set up a private banking department over 15 years ago, but it was only in 2021 that the bank unveiled a dedicated private banking headquarters, “The Villa”.

This new building provides clients with a luxury, state-of-the art facility to access their investment and wealth management needs, and formed part of a culture shift. This shift is one that puts customers at the centre of every aspect of JKB’s operation.

Innovative technological solutions are essential in building a first-class private bank franchise. Nowhere is JKB’s customer-centric approach more evident than in the bank’s digital transformation. Collaboration with fintechs has helped reduce product time to market and given the firm a competitive edge in the Jordanian market.

The bank’s expert team has worked hard in conjunction with international partners to develop new products and services for its clients. This has broadened JKB’s revenue sources away from a reliance solely on trading commissions and fees.

The need for a universal integration hub prompted JKB to implement TIBCO Middleware. This in turn allowed the bank to launch a mobile banking service in July, complete with customised private banking user interface. A dedicated private banking mobile application was due to be in place at the end of 2022.

Striving for consistent self-improvement makes the firm a worthy winner of Jordan’s Best Domestic Private Bank.