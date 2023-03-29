Spain's best private bank for discretionary portfolio management 2023: CaixaBank

Part of CaxiaBank’s strength in discretionary portfolio management is its breadth of offerings, which the firm continues to grow through a commitment to innovation. In late 2022, for example, the bank added a new delegated fund management option to its Smart range – Smart Rentas.

Clients using Smart Rentas gain from the collective experience of portfolio managers across the Caixa Group. The new service sits alongside automated fund management – Smart Money – and portfolios where risk is adjusted using quantitative models via Smart Allocation.

Master portfolios offer clients advice from international fund managers across five different market segments, with analysis and supervision provided by CaixaBank Asset Management. In the bank’s Asset Plus Portfolios, a single discretionary management contract tailors strategy and risk to an individual client, allowing managers to invest across the entire market. A new delegated securities management service is in the pipeline.

Portfolio design has evolved to follow a core satellite structure, which separates each asset class and subclass into a central core and its surrounding satellites. CaixaBank uses the approach to ensure low fees, generate alpha and better calibrate risk.

This clear separation between the different components and functions of a portfolio improves overall efficiency. Boasting one of the widest range of investment options on the market, the bank was a clear choice for Best Discretionary Portfolio Management in Spain.