Spain's best private bank for digital 2023: CaixaBank

CaixaBank could be forgiven for relying on its extensive physical branch and service centre network. But the bank's hybrid relationship model is also underpinned by world-class digital capabilities.

Ocean – the Caixa's online funds platform – processed over 26,000 transactions totalling €845 million in the last year. The bank’s trading platform, BrokerNow, provides clients with real-time information, advanced analysis and valuations across the entire market. Always ahead of the curve, CaixaBank boasts the first robo-advisor, Smart Money, launched by a bank providing a fully automated portfolio management service.

The bank, a clear winner of Best for Digital, has tailored a suite of digital tools to support clients across its entire operations. Clients can communicate with account managers and receive documentation seamlessly across video and mobile platforms. Digital financial planning from proposal to sale transactions is available through CaixaBank’s online TimeMap planner. The firm’s digital proposition includes online conferences bringing customers fresh insight on a variety of topics across specific market segments and the overall economy.

As it looks to the future, CaixaBank is increasing its use of big data and machine learning, helping it use its considerable resources more efficiently. This has paid dividends in areas like customer segmentation. Using data analytics to group customers into clusters has helped the bank increase the volume of customers with a specialised manager.

Competitors looking to take the bank’s crown in 2023 will have their work cut out for them.