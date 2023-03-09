Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
FINTECH

Antony Jenkins says 10x can help banks exit their technology museums

Peter Lee
March 09, 2023
The former Barclays chief executive is now set to scale up the core banking-technology provider that aims to do banking 10 times better.

Antony-Jenkins-2023-960.jpg
10x Banking chief executive Antony Jenkins

In February, 10x Banking, the financial technology firm founded and headed by former Barclays chief executive Antony Jenkins, announced its latest offering.

SuperCore Cards combines 10x’s cloud-based core banking technology with Paymentology’s card-issuing and processing platform. It should allow banks hoping to launch a credit card product to do so in a fraction of the time it normally takes.

Instead of spending 12 months to develop a new card product, 10x suggests it will now be possible in as many weeks, or even faster for a bank already connected to the company’s SuperCore software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering.

“I spent a lot of my career in banking building products, and it took months and sometimes years to design them, write the code, get them through compliance, legal and finance,” Jenkins tells Euromoney. “I just want to shorten that process.

"At 10x we now have a product development tool with no code that can do in an afternoon what used to take months.”

Running cards

Credit cards is a business close to Jenkins’s heart. He ran one of the biggest card portfolios in the world for Barclays before stepping up to become chief executive of the whole bank following the ouster of Bob Diamond.

His


Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.