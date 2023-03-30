Middle East’s best private bank for ultra-high-net-worth individuals 2023: LGT Private Banking

Any bank working with ultra-high net-worth clients must understand the needs of that base from generational wealth to philanthropy. LGT Private Banking knows those needs well, owned as it is by the Princely House of Liechtenstein through the Prince of Liechtenstein Foundation.

The judges note the range of LGT’s products and services, including its customization of wealth solutions for UHNW clients, work in sustainability, generational wealth strategy and focus on alternative investments such as crypto assets.

“Unlike some other competitors for this award, the demand for cryptocurrencies has been taken into account and shows LGT's agility to respond in a quick manner to clients' requests,” they observe.

In 2022, reacting to the widespread focus on climate impact, LGT launched the Lightrock Climate Impact Feeder Fund, which offers UHNW clients the opportunity to invest in young, innovative and fast-growing companies working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The bank’s philanthropy offering encompasses advisory, education and implementation solutions

It also launched a sustainability analysis and reporting product for UHNW clients, helping clients understand their impact in areas such climate and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“There