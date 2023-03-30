Middle East’s best private bank for investment research 2023: Kuwait Financial Centre

Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz) wins Euromoney’s award for best Middle East private bank for investment research, a reflection of its research-driven culture.

The bank, headed up by chief executive Ali Khalil, is described by our judges as “a pioneer in regional and international investments and private equity”. It will celebrate its 50-year anniversary in 2024. Over the decades, it has carved out a reputation across the Middle East and now manages $3.8 billion worth of assets.

Ali Khalil Ali Khalil

The judging panel describes the Kuwait Financial Centre investment team as “the best asset and fund managers” and praises how it leverages its network of relationships to provide the best products for clients. That network includes the likes of BlackRock, Schroders, Goldman Sachs and UBS.

The bank offers its wealth-management clients asset allocation across equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and real estate. Wealth management across the Middle East has benefitted from the reallocation of funds from Russia and the positive impact of global energy prices on liquidity in the region.