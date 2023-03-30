Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
The world’s best private bank for family offices services 2023: Morgan Stanley

March 30, 2023
Morgan Stanley Family Office (MSFO) has had a standout year globally. The judges note that this award recognizes its rare ability to differentiate through services to a segment that is sometimes thought of as more demanding in execution than advisory.

MSFO, led by Daniel DiBiasio, has focused on investment advice services to family offices by creating a boutique-like investment advisory group. The bank offers fiduciary services over the whole of a client’s portfolio and argues that its global coverage – and exhaustive investment reach – enables it to provide advice that is agnostic about both where ideas are sourced and where assets are custodied.

It is not just the judges that find this proposition compelling: MSFO grew its client base by over 100% year on year in 2022 and now has more than $150 billion of assets under advisement, with an average net worth of over $1.5 billion for each client.

