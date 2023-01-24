Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
TREASURY

Investors anticipate corporate bond bonanza as inflation fears recede

Paul Golden
January 24, 2023
Share

Appetite for corporate issuance remains robust as investors dismiss recession fears and take on credit exposure.

calm-panic-blocks-iStock-960x535.jpg
Photo: iStock

As investors move their focus away from inflation and towards the real economy, asset classes that are sensitive to economic indicators – such as equities and high yield – will likely underperform investment-grade bonds.

“We expect valuations to reprice to reflect lower earnings in the first half of the year, but for any recession to be relatively short lived,” says Ben Pakenham, head of European high yield and global loans at Abrdn. “As such, we expect riskier assets to outperform in the second half of the year.”

We expect riskier assets to outperform in the second half of the year
Ben Pakenham, Abrdn
Ben_Pakenham-Abrdn-960.jpg

Abrdn’s view is that European corporate bond spreads do not yet reflect the expected deterioration in the economic picture, but this is not because it is particularly worried about default risk.

Pakenham notes that most companies, especially in the more levered parts of the market, have done a good job of terming out their debt and locking in historically low interest rates.

“Refinancing


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

TREASURY North AmericaWestern EuropeTreasuryCapital Markets
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.