TREASURY

Pressure on banks intensifies over eurozone instant payments

Paul Golden
December 23, 2022
The European Commission has mandated instant payments across the eurozone, and banks must urgently ensure that their payment systems are fit for purpose.

Stopwatch on the European currency
Photo: Getty Images

In late October, the European Commission adopted a legislative proposal requiring eurozone banks to offer instant euro payments to any individual with a bank account in an EU or EEA country at a cost no higher than that for non-instant euro credit transfers.

This move was the culmination of three years of consultation and was prompted by the relatively low implementation of instant payments across the eurozone – with the commission acknowledging that around one third of EU payment service providers don’t even offer the service.

Banks realistically need around two years to make this happen
Arjeh van Oijen, Icon Solutions
Arjeh van Oijen_960.jpg

Katarzyna Kobylińska-Hilliard, a policy expert at the European Commission, observes that with an average uptake of around 13% in October 2022, the EU lags significantly behind other major international markets.

She says that while instant payments in euro have become the ‘new normal’ way of transferring funds in some member states where uptake hovers around 70%, in other countries – both inside and outside the eurozone – they account for less than 1% of payments made.

In

Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.