The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
TREASURY

Pay-by-bank services face standardization headwinds

Paul Golden
December 15, 2022
Share

Account-to-account payments have become a priority area for regulators, but industry participants argue that rule makers need to do more to support wider use of pay-by-bank services.

windswept-suits-beach-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

One of the challenges to wider use of pay-by-bank services is that making account servicing payment service providers liable for transactions with limited data leads to large numbers of transactions being declined.

“If transactional risk indicators were mandated, then these service providers would have more data to make decisions on,” says David Parker, chief executive at Polymath Consulting.

There is a need for education of both consumers and banks where misconceptions persist or there is a general lack of awareness
Lena Hacklöer, Brite Payments
Lena-Hackloer-Brite-Payments-960.jpg

“Further, the potential for payments initiation service providers to put a message in the transaction saying they would agree to a liability shift on that transaction with a specific merchant might enable the account servicing payment service providers to approve more.”

Brite Payments founder and chief executive Lena Hacklöer refers to an urgent need to improve the frameworks and processes that will encourage greater adoption, beginning with application programming interface (API) standardization and access.

“There


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryPaymentsRegulation
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.