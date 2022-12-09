The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


CAPITAL MARKETS

After a banner year for Middle East IPOs, VC is the big opportunity

Peter Lee
December 09, 2022
Noor Sweid, founder of Global Ventures – a young Dubai-based venture capital fund with $200 million of AuM – sees company founders with great businesses starved of finance.

Noor-Sweid-global-ventures-851.jpg

Investment bankers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) were insulated from the collapse in deal-making that hit developed markets in 2022.

Equity capital markets bankers enjoyed their busiest first nine months of any year since 2008, with billion-dollar IPOs from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, such as the $6.1 billion offering for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the $1.36 billion debut for Nahdi Medical Co, in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier stage, private equity capital formation is harder to track, but this has been increasing too, with $2.5 billion in venture capital investment in 2021, a record year.

However, Noor Sweid, founder and managing partner of Dubai-based Global Ventures, points out that in a region with 1.5 billion people, half of them under 30, that is not a big number, being equivalent in the heyday to just one large Series-B funding round for a US tech unicorn.

There are 700 million people in Africa without access to electricity. We are not going to build traditional energy infrastructure. It will be solar-powered micro-grids and the software enabling that
Noor Sweid, Global Ventures

The good news for venture investors in the region is that while private capital became a cheap commodity in developed markets, it remained relatively scarce in MENA, a region with a curious mix of 40% unemployment but also a highly educated workforce familiar with cutting-edge technology.

This


Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.