The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
FINTECH

Laos fintech gives village banks, financial inclusion a timely boost

LTS-Ventures-village-bank-960.jpg
An LTS Ventures village bank

Three years ago, LTS Ventures was tasked with building a simple microfinance platform for Laos’s army of village banks and savings unions. It took off like a rocket, boosting financial inclusion, cutting fraud. Now the firm is eyeing fresh external funding and expansion across southeast Asia.

Elliot Wilson
December 07, 2022
Share

When Tim Scheffmann co-founded Laos-based LTS Ventures three years ago, he had a goal that continues to elude many well-meaning policymakers across large swathes of southeast Asia: to drag financially excluded citizens into the formal banking system.

“My main motivation was and is to financially include people,” the chief executive of the Vientiane-based fintech tells Euromoney. “I have been in the region for 10 years. I created a mobile-money startup in Myanmar and a blockchain-based remittance company based in Bangkok. Then this comes along.”

Our customers are from rural areas, so if a system is over-sophisticated, it won’t work in any meaningful way
Tim Scheffmann, LTS Ventures
Tim-Scheffmann-LTS-Ventures-320.jpg

‘This’ was a contract awarded by German development agency GIZ in 2019, to build a simple and reliable platform it could place atop any of the country’s 6,000-plus village banks and 122 microfinance institutions (MFIs), plus countless domestic savings and credit unions, to help them reduce risk and cut fraud.

With his Laotian co-founders – managing director Lattana Keosihavong and chief operating officer Sonesak Sehavong – Scheffmann created ‘Lan Xang Banker’, named after the old name for the country, which means ‘a million elephants’.

A

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

FINTECH FeaturesAsia PacificLaosFintechESGFinancial Inclusion
Share
Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Greater China editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.