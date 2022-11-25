The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BANKING

Credit Suisse shares drop through Terp after profit warning

Mark Baker
November 25, 2022
Share

Shareholders will be keenly watching two market levels for Credit Suisse shares in the weeks ahead: the theoretical ex-rights price and the subscription price for the capital increase that is under way.

Credit-Suisse-Group-HQ-Zurich-960.jpg
Credit Suisse Group’s headquarters in Zurich

Is Credit Suisse now trolling itself? That’s what it looked like this week as the bank chose the very day of its latest profit warning to announce the latest iteration of the Credit Suisse Worry Barometer.

Happily for the bank, the barometer – a survey of the biggest concerns among the Swiss population – didn’t feature Credit Suisse in the top 10 worries. But that might not come as much comfort to investors watching the bank’s stock price.

They will have two particular levels at the forefront of their minds right now – SFr3.70 ($3.91) and SFr2.52.

The first is the theoretical ex-rights price (Terp) for the SFr2.24 billion rights issue that is under way. The Terp matters because it is what a pre-announcement share price should theoretically fall to after the dilutive effect of a capital increase, assuming all else is equal.

All else is never equal, of course, and never more so than when Credit Suisse is concerned. Rights issues are carried out over weeks of a moving market, and with Credit Suisse there is also the drip-feed of bad news to cope with.

In


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

BANKING Western EuropeSwitzerlandCredit SuisseBanking
Mark Baker headshot2.jpg
Mark Baker
Deputy editor
Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.