Quotes of the month

“Ending MMT is the international lesson of the UK debacle – any populist selling fiscal pipedreams will be confronted by the precedent of the UK”

Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, explains that the UK mini-budget had lessons for everyone else

“Many pension funds that were on a de-risking journey probably had that accelerated by two to three years on the back of gilt yields moving up over the last few months – not just that one week in September”

Willem Loots, senior director at Fitch Ratings explains how UK pension funds found themselves exposed to rising rates

“We want all the global finance activity to be sustainable finance at some point – that’s the end game”

Pierre Palmieri, head of global banking and advisory at Societe Generale, can see the end game for ESG

“From our perspective, the infrastructure within today’s VCM hasn’t necessarily been built and designed to keep pace with growing demand”

Matt Raeside, director within principal investments and strategic ventures at UBS, believes that the voluntary carbon markets need to adapt to the times

“For us, it’s really about being a better fiduciary and filling a fiduciary gap for, we think, the vast majority of Americans whose interests are not being well represented”

Anson Frericks, co-founder at Strive Asset Management, sees money in the ESG backlash