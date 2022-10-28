The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BANKING

Half-in or half-out? Credit Suisse keeps options open with investment bank break-up and First Boston revival

Peter Lee
Mark Baker
October 28, 2022
Share

Credit Suisse has finally lifted the lid on its reorganization. But for all the frenzy of deal making it now plans, questions still remain over whether recasting the investment bank as a nostalgic partnership with a throwback name is the answer to the bank's strategic problems.

Dixit-Joshi-Deutsche-960.jpg
Credit Suisse's new chief financial officer Dixit Joshi

It has been a rotten year for investment banking, with primary equity and debt markets shut for long periods and M&A deal volumes down. Nevertheless, Credit Suisse has unveiled so many transactions in its long-awaited reorganization that it looked like the bank might be making a bold effort to revive the business all on its own.

On October 27, along with a widely predicted and largely ignored loss for the third quarter, it announced a SFr4 billion ($4.03 billion) capital raise. Before the end of this year, it also hopes to finalize the terms on one large disposal of the majority of its securitized products group (SPG).

Credit Suisse will also return to the debt capital markets with $2 billion of additional tier-1 offerings and perhaps $4 billion of holding company senior non-preferred debt in the next two months.

The bank had “self-selected not to issue in October,” according to new chief financial officer Dixit Joshi. Perhaps that was because it couldn’t. Credit Suisse’s credit spreads widened alarmingly in the first two weeks of the month and it lost deposits at a rapid clip as its share price slumped amid speculation of big costs to come from the radical restructuring of its investment bank.

It

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

BANKING FeaturesCredit SuisseBanking
Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
Mark Baker headshot2.jpg
Mark Baker
Deputy editor
Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.