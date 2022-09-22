If Britain waives the rules, US banks could benefit

UK prime minister Liz Truss during her visit to New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters UK prime minister Liz Truss during her visit to New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

A likely move by the new UK government to lift a cap on bonus payments to bankers has puzzled allies and enemies of prime minister Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

European Union rules that limit year-end bonus payments to twice a banker’s base pay remain in place in the UK, despite the formal implementation of Brexit at the start of 2020.

The cap is unpopular in the City of London, especially with the five big US banks that dominate European investment banking revenue generation and would prefer to use Wall Street compensation practices that are weighted towards bonus payments for high-earning employees.

The European rule has been in place for eight years, which gave banks of all types ample time to adjust. A relaxation of the limit in the UK might provide a marginal hiring boost to Barclays, which has gained some market share in recent years without quite cracking the top five for trading and dealmaking revenue.

However,