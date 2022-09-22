The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

If Britain waives the rules, US banks could benefit

Jon Macaskill
September 22, 2022
Share

Removing bonus caps in the UK and undermining the Bank of England could ex-acerbate a sterling crisis while entrenching US dominance of investment banking.

Liz-Truss-US-flags-Reuters-960.jpg
UK prime minister Liz Truss during her visit to New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

A likely move by the new UK government to lift a cap on bonus payments to bankers has puzzled allies and enemies of prime minister Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

European Union rules that limit year-end bonus payments to twice a banker’s base pay remain in place in the UK, despite the formal implementation of Brexit at the start of 2020.

The cap is unpopular in the City of London, especially with the five big US banks that dominate European investment banking revenue generation and would prefer to use Wall Street compensation practices that are weighted towards bonus payments for high-earning employees.

The European rule has been in place for eight years, which gave banks of all types ample time to adjust. A relaxation of the limit in the UK might provide a marginal hiring boost to Barclays, which has gained some market share in recent years without quite cracking the top five for trading and dealmaking revenue.

However,


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionColumnsMacaskill on MarketsWestern EuropeUnited KingdomNorth AmericaUnited StatesForeign ExchangeRegulationBanking
Jon Macaskill is one of the leading capital markets and derivatives journalists, with over 20 years’ experience covering financial markets from London and New York. Most recently he worked at one of the biggest global investment banks
Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree