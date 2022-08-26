The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

Credit Suisse’s problem is not its investment bank

Mark Baker
August 26, 2022
Share

The market is awash with speculation over what Credit Suisse might do in its latest strategic reset, and what the future is for its perennially underperforming investment bank. But as talk mounts of radical cuts to come in that division, the real challenge lies elsewhere.

Mark Baker on investment banking 1920px

A new C-suite has been appointed, senior managers have been reshuffled and the rumour mill is growing by the day; Credit Suisse is getting its ducks in a row two months before announcing the results of its latest strategic review, alongside third-quarter earnings on October 27.

This week saw the announcement of Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer and Francesca McDonagh as chief operating officer, rounding out the senior team of new chief executive Ulrich Körner. Appointed in late July to replace Thomas Gottstein, Körner immediately announced a new “comprehensive” strategic review of the bank.

Credit Suisse has certainly been talking the talk: the new review will go beyond last year’s; it will strengthen its wealth management franchise; it will transform its investment bank into something capital-light and advisory-led.

Ulrich-Korner-Credit-Suisse-official-960.jpg
Ulrich Körner, Credit Suisse

But as for walking the walk, that remains to be seen.

Let’s wind the clock back for a moment to last year’s somewhat half-baked strategic review under previous chairman António Horta-Osório that followed the Archegos fiasco.

One option not even considered then might have been to throw everything at building a proper investment bank, as opposed to the half-hearted effort that has characterised the period since the departure of another previous chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, in 2020.

Instead,


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionColumnsBankingCredit SuisseSwitzerlandWestern Europe
Mark Baker headshot2.jpg
Mark Baker
Deputy editor
Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree