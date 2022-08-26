The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
TREASURY

Many firms still not prepared for US dollar Libor transition

Paul Golden
August 26, 2022
Share

With less than a year to go until the cessation of Libor for US dollar-denominated contracts, market participants seeking a smooth transition face a number of challenges.

money-gbb95d7122_960.jpg

At a Benchmark Strategies Forum meeting back in March, International Swaps and Derivatives Association chief executive Scott O’Malia noted that while Secured Overnight Financing Rate (Sofr) has changed trading conventions in the interdealer market for linear US dollar swaps, cross-currency swaps and non-linear derivatives, it was still important to encourage participants in other market segments and geographies to switch from US dollar Libor.

Since then, volatility in capital markets, specifically lack of deal activity in the leveraged loan market where issuers would normally revisit existing debt, has slowed progress.

Julien Rey-960.jpg
Julien Rey, S&P Global

US financial institutions must get their operations in order so that the operational legacy of Libor doesn’t linger, says Yann Bloch, vice-president product management Americas at NeoXam.

“This means ensuring the most up-to-date technology is in place to easily be able to automatically transfer thousands of Libor-linked contracts over to the new risk-free rate,” he says.

However, there is no one-size-fits-all approach with respect to data or technical functionality for the transition, says Tal Reback, director at KKR with responsibility for leading the firm’s global Libor transition.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryCapital MarketsRegulation
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree