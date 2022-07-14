The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Awards for Excellence 2022: Best bank in Brunei – Baiduri Bank

July 14, 2022
Share

brunei.gif

BRUNEI

Best Bank: Baiduri Bank


AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

Baiduri Bank is a full-service firm, considered the leading conventional player in Brunei, and enjoying a productive spell. Its net profit, at Br$58.5 million ($42.8 million), was up 3% year on year in 2021, while loans, deposits, assets and tier-1 capital all grew.

Subsidiaries Baiduri Finance and Baiduri Capital grew faster still, with net profit up 8.5% and 168% apiece.

Return on equity stands at 12.42%, the cost-to-income ratio is falling and dropped below 50% during our period of review, and the non-performing loan ratio stands at a healthy and improving 1.42%.

Since a strategic refresh in 2020, Baiduri has sought to align itself more clearly to environmental, social and governance principles. An example of the bank’s community engagement was an initiative to support local food truck vendors during Ramadan. Another was the launch of an app called Mengalinga – ‘we care’ – which connects volunteers with NGOs and government agencies that need them.

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceAsia Pacific
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree