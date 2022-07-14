Country Awards for Excellence 2022: Asia
|
|
AFGHANISTAN
|
Best Bank: Afghanistan International Bank
Afghanistan International Bank remains a standout in this troubled country: the only bank with US dollar clearing through a recognized international bank, and therefore a vital conduit for global financial links at a critical time. Even during the chaotic conditions after the announcement that US troops would withdraw from Afghanistan, the core online transactions performed by AIB were active for all bar a two-week period following the regime change when all banks were directed to close.
Just