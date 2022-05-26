The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

Greenwasher: Stuart Kirk is as mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it any more

Jon Macaskill
May 26, 2022
Share

HSBC Asset Management’s head of responsible investing has had it up to here with consultants and regulators lecturing him on climate change risk.

canary-wharf-4485954pixa-960.jpg
Pixabay

Stuart Kirk’s now infamous conference presentation claiming that “climate change is not a financial risk we need to worry about” has led to speculation that he might have planned a departure from HSBC before unburdening himself, though for now he is in professional limbo as the bank decides whether or not to dismiss him.

There is a niche but growing market for disillusioned former practitioners of sustainable investing at large financial institutions.

This in turn is creating an unusual risk for banks and asset managers that staff may turn against their employers with condemnation of their business models in a twist on traditional whistleblowing about demonstrable malpractice.

Tariq Fancy, former chief investment officer for sustainable investing at BlackRock, is the best-known of these renegades, along with Desiree Fixler, former head of sustainability at DWS (where she was a colleague of HSBC’s Kirk for a time).

Both have criticised financial industry environmental, social and governance practices as hypocritical, with Fancy recently accusing asset managers and consultants of selling “a dangerous time-wasting placebo”.

Naming

The presentation delivered by Kirk was unusual in his willingness to name individuals – in the form of Sharon Thorne, global board chair at Deloitte, and Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England and now head of transition investing at Brookfield Asset Management, as well as UN special envoy for climate action and finance.

Kirk

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionColumnsESGEnvironmental FinanceMacaskill on ESG
Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree