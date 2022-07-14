The US’s best super-regional investment bank 2022: Truist Securities

Truist Securities, the corporate and investment banking division of Truist Financial Corporation, wins Euromoney’s inaugural award for best super-regional investment bank in the US. The award reflects the key role it plays in the domestic financial system, providing critical funding and extending capital-raising services to large corporates and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Formed in 2019, through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Bank, the North Carolina-based bank is now present in 15 US states and Washington DC.

This award is testament to its investment banking strength across the US and the region’s capital markets, under the stewardship of Truist Securities chairman and chief executive John Gregg.

The bank has played a key role in hundreds of equity and debt capital market offerings, including several billion-dollar-plus transactions.

It completed 56 equity capital market deals in the 12 months to the end of March 2022, worth a total of $3.17