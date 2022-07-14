North America’s best digital bank 2022: Citi

This year, the world’s best digital bank is also North America’s best digital bank. Citi continues to bolt clever new services onto its ever-expanding yet increasingly integrated digital platform and to upgrade at a furious pace.

This you would expect. But where Citi excels is in figuring out what clients will need a step or two in advance, then working assiduously to meet those expectations. It is a tough thing to do, yet the US firm manages it.

Take Commercial Bank Gateway, an online platform that gives the bank a single, holistic view of all its businesses with every commercial client. It allows full digital onboarding, servicing and product enrolment, offering clients full transparency of the entire process.

Citi’s banking, capital markets and advisory data science team in turn focuses on delivering data-driven insights across M&A, environmental, social and governance issues, capital markets transactions and capital allocation.

Collaboration is key to the bank’s digital endeavours. It is working in lockstep with blockchain-based supply-chain platform TradeLens to process 700 million transactions and six million documents a year.