The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Western Europe’s best bank for advisory 2022: Morgan Stanley

July 14, 2022
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

In a record 12 months for M&A volumes, the big US banks dominated the revenue and volume league tables in Europe while, as usual, Rothschild advised on a higher number of transactions than any other firm.

Goldman Sachs led the overall regional league tables from Morgan Stanley, although it was nip and tuck country by country in 2021. Goldman topped the tables in the UK, Germany and the Nordics; Morgan Stanley edged ahead of it its great rival in France, Spain and Italy.

In the first quarter of this year, Morgan Stanley headed the revenue table while Goldman topped the volume table.

However, Morgan Stanley wins the award this year as the region’s best bank for advisory because of its role in a number of landmark transactions, often reflecting previous work for longstanding corporate clients and a track record of bringing new and innovative ideas to the table.

In March 2021, AerCap Holdings announced an agreement with General Electric to acquire GE Capital Aviation Services in return for approximately $30 billion in consideration, consisting of newly issued AerCap shares, $25 billion in cash and a stake in the combined company, which will be an industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing with over 2,000 owned and managed aircraft.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardWestern EuropeMorgan Stanley
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree