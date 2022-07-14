CEE’s best bank for transaction services 2022: UniCredit

The transaction services franchise at UniCredit combines an international network with much deeper regional coverage than other banks, typically US rivals, which lack the same network in central and eastern Europe.

It is Euromoney’s best bank for transaction services in this region this year.

Operating in more than 10 CEE countries, UniCredit’s advance over rivals in trade finance is also reflected in its position as the market leader and best overall service provider in CEE in Euromoney’s 2022 trade finance survey.

UniCredit’s head of transactions and payments in central and eastern Europe, Riccardo Madinelli, points to particularly strong growth in working capital financing over the past year, reflecting the bank’s technology investment in this area.

Group relationships and initiatives also help, of course: whether it’s UniCredit’s global correspondent banking network, currency conversion platform, fintech partnerships and other services for financial institutions, as well as working capital, receivables and supplier finance services.