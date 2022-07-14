The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Middle East’s best digital bank 2022: Mashreq Bank

July 14, 2022
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

Mashreq Bank may not be the Middle East’s largest lender, but it is the region’s most digitally innovative and influential financial institution. Its digital journey was already well advanced when Ahmed Abdelaal was named chief executive in late 2019, but since then innovation has gone into overdrive.

The launch of its full-service digital bank Neo was a seminal moment. In November 2021, the bank got on board with facial recognition, allowing new Neo customers to access banking services by scanning their ID and using their face as the passport. A biometric service for corporate customers will be unveiled in the coming months.

Two months earlier, Mashreq launched a new supply-chain finance platform. Part of Titan, a digital corporate banking platform, it lets business clients onboard their entire vendor base.

“Our continued key partnerships and collaborations across the sector, combined with our passion for innovation, are shaping the future of financial services through convenience, innovation and trust, while delivering a seamless experience to our customers,” says group head of corporate and investment banking, Joel Van Dusen.

More

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardMiddle EastMashreq
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree