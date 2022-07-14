The world’s best investment bank in the emerging markets 2022: Credit Suisse

This year’s award for the world’s best emerging markets investment bank is an acknowledgement of the considerable effort Credit Suisse has made over the years to develop frontier markets in Asia. It’s a sign of the Swiss bank’s contribution to this development that in many cases in the last five years we have had to add new national awards just to accommodate the sophistication that Credit Suisse has brought to some of these countries for the first time.

So this year, for example, you’ll see Credit Suisse as the best investment bank in Pakistan (as it frequently is), Vietnam and the Maldives. Other years we have acknowledged the bank’s work in Cambodia, Laos and Papua New Guinea. It is in the mix in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mongolia. That is on top of its impeccable standing in more advanced emerging markets such as Indonesia.

Vietnam and Pakistan are two examples of what Credit Suisse does so well.