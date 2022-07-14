The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


The world’s best bank for public-sector clients 2022: JPMorgan

July 14, 2022
Not content with consolidating its position at the top of the SSA rankings, JPMorgan is increasingly working with public-sector clients in frontier markets.

June 06, 2022

Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have reinforced the importance of public-sector clients to global banks. It is a familiar pattern at times of crisis. Societies turn to their governments when financial markets get choppy.

In 2022, many states face the challenge of resolving the inflationary after-effects of Covid support measures, the effects on inflation of supply-chain problems linked to the pandemic and higher energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.

“For the past 10 years, policymakers – at least in the developed world – have complained about the lack of any inflation. Now we have some,” says Daniel Zelikow, global head of public sector at JPMorgan.

Shortlisted

  • Deutsche Bank
  • BNP Paribas

    • For poorer countries, the most serious impact of this war is on the price of food.

