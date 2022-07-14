The world’s best bank for public-sector clients 2022: JPMorgan

Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have reinforced the importance of public-sector clients to global banks. It is a familiar pattern at times of crisis. Societies turn to their governments when financial markets get choppy.

In 2022, many states face the challenge of resolving the inflationary after-effects of Covid support measures, the effects on inflation of supply-chain problems linked to the pandemic and higher energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.

“For the past 10 years, policymakers – at least in the developed world – have complained about the lack of any inflation. Now we have some,” says Daniel Zelikow, global head of public sector at JPMorgan.

Shortlisted Deutsche Bank BNP Paribas

For poorer countries, the most serious impact of this war is on the price of food.