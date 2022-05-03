Macaskill on markets: Begging for scraps at the court of King Elon is a risky business

Morgan Stanley seems to have scored a fee-generating coup from its role as lead adviser to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. The swift capitulation by Twitter’s board and large shareholders to the takeover offer could lead to advisory and financing fee payments at a faster pace than banks can normally expect from a leveraged buyout.

The narrative of the deal’s progression has already been presented in terms familiar to anyone with memories of Wall Street takeovers in the 1980s: the visionary buyer (Musk) makes an unwelcome offer for a struggling public company (Twitter); bankers race to put together a financing package to fund a deal to take the company private, including details that seem heroic to Wall Street insiders, such as weekend phone calls to chief executives, sometimes interrupting family gatherings; and helicopter rides can be added as required.

Morgan Stanley delivered an assured performance in its lead role for the Twitter deal

A $25.5 billion financing package, including a combination of debt and margin loans backed by Musk’s Tesla holdings, was quickly arranged by Morgan Stanley advisers.