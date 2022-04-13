The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


CAPITAL MARKETS

The ECB could have a shock in store for European bank AT1s

Peter Lee
April 13, 2022
The European Central Bank has radical suggestions for ending AT1 conversion triggers and allowing only profitable banks to pay coupons. This could make these instruments riskier than equity.

Preview of the illumination at ECB headquarters for the Euro's 20th anniversary in Frankfurt
The ECB headquarters in Frankfurt. Photo: Reuters

The European Commission is due to complete a review of macroprudential provisions in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) and the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) by June. If appropriate, it will submit a legislative proposal to the European Parliament and the European Council by December.

At the end of March, the European Central Bank (ECB) provided its 43-page response to the Commission’s call for advice on this review. The central bank discusses ways to increase so-called releasable capital buffers – capital conservation buffers, countercyclical capital buffers and a systemic risk buffer – to address large and disruptive systemic shocks that might hit all or most of the banking union at once.

Think a pandemic or a European war.

Rather buried within are some pithy observations on the additional tier 1 (AT1) market, which consists of buffers that are not releasable in the same way but rather are triggered by extreme losses at individual banks.

If the regulator raised the trigger any higher, the sector would require a very punitive coupon for banks or become uninvestable
Dillon Lancaster, TwentyFour Asset Management
dillon_lancaster_TwentyFour Asset Management.jpg

The first point is that the typical trigger level on AT1s for write-down or conversion into equity at 5.125%


Tags

CAPITAL MARKETS Western EuropeCapital MarketsRegulationAT1Bank CapitalDeutsche Bank
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
