GoTo braves tech sentiment to launch a deal of significance for Indonesia

The IPO of GoTo, the Indonesian digital ecosystem platform, bears a close look. It is a rare example of a fintech IPO going up instead of down in recent months and it speaks to the potential for payment services in Indonesia. It also has some structural and social significance.

It was a bold call to go ahead with the float of the Indonesian startup, a merger of Gojek and Tokopedia, at a time when tech stocks and digital payments systems have been cowed globally and in Asia. Alibaba, for example, which is one of the biggest shareholders in GoTo, is down 58% in the past 12 months; SoftBank, the other biggest backer, is down 46%. And Bukalapak, another Indonesian e-commerce company that completed the country’s biggest-ever listing last year, is down 70% since launch.

Against that backdrop, the 14% climb in GoTo’s stock on its first day of trading, on Monday, was welcome news not only for the company and its shareholders but the consortium of local bookrunners: Indo Premier Sekuritas, Mandiri Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia. International houses, including usual Indonesia leaders Credit Suisse and JPMorgan, didn’t get a look in.