The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
CAPITAL MARKETS

Latin America DCM issuance conspicuous by its absence

Sao Paulo, Brazil - Essential services in a 23 de Maio Avenue with all lanes empty
Photo: Getty Images

This year, many Latin American debt issuers eschewed the traditional practice of issuing in January, believing the expensive market would move in their favour. That reading now looks like a bad one.

Rob Dwyer
March 30, 2022
Share

First it was fear of the Fed, then it was volatility from the war in Ukraine that kept Latin America’s issuers on the sidelines in 2022. But as March progressed, markets began rallying following the increase in US rates and as volatility from the outbreak of war began to subside. The commodity-heavy and geographically distant region is a potential haven for emerging market (EM) investors, but bankers were still waiting for a corporate or sovereign brave enough to reopen the market.

Jump to:

  • Brazil’s atypical election year?

    • There were hopes that Klabin, a Brazilian pulp and paper manufacturer, would include issuance of new bonds in its liability management exercise that it wrapped up on March 21. But its offer to repurchase $173 million of 5.25% 2024s at 105.275 cents on the dollar and $490.5 million of 4.875% 2027s at 103.4 cents on the dollar will be funded through existing cash and cash flow.

    And the longer the surprisingly low level of international debt capital markets activity from Latin American issuers persists, the more awkward the conversations between some CFOs and their bankers will become.


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    CAPITAL MARKETS Capital MarketsLatin America and CaribbeanFeatures
    Share
    Rob Dwyer
    Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree