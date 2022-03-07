Off the record

“Any bad actor who thinks bitcoin is a safe way to move money, might as well book their prison now. Rinse it through as many tumblers or mixers as you like, and it will still be tracked”

This decentralized exchange head says crypto won’t be much good for sanctions avoidance

“Are we seeing the decline of the European investment bank? Yes. They have some good parts and some not so good parts. I don’t think that averages to greatness”

One American banker is predictably dismissive of his cousins across the Atlantic

“Nobody wakes up one morning and says: my dream is to solve third party supply issues for Standard Chartered”

This fund manager has a strikingly precise view of aspiration in modern banking

“If you say you are going to divest your assets, who are you going to sell them to?”

A sovereign wealth executive looks at the reality of principled divestment decisions around Russia

“It’s a glorious time to be a banker when the time value of money reasserts itself”

A senior investment banker is less than excited about the prospect of rising rates reviving European banks

“It’s not what gets into their ear but what gets into their pocket”

This crypto critic reckons the willingness of US politicians to jump on the digital asset bandwagon is driven by their profiting from owning digital currencies