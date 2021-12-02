The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Financiers call for public sector support on climate

December 02, 2021
Share

One of the strongest themes of COP26 was the involvement of the private sector on an unprecedented scale. What happens next?

Mark-Carney-COP26-2021-Reuters-960.jpg
Mark Carney at COP26. Photo: Reuters

Despite the logistical challenges created by the pandemic, the UN climate conference in Glasgow saw an impressive turnout by banks, asset managers and insurers from across the globe.

Obviously, the focus of media attention was the announcement that the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched by Mark Carney in April, had persuaded more than 450 firms representing around $130 trillion of capital to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

On the ground in Glasgow the focus had already shifted beyond the headline numbers to what comes next

On the ground in Glasgow, however, the focus had already shifted beyond the headline numbers to what comes next, and the challenges involved in turning those big numbers into real change.

Bankers and asset managers attending COP understood that making commitments for 2050 is all very well but what matters is what happens in the next decade, and indeed the next 12 months.

As one senior banker commented, on January 1 next year no one will care about COP and the commitments that were announced there – stakeholders will want to know what institutions are doing now, today, to address the climate crisis.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersESGCOP26
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree