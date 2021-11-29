The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

DBS feels ire of MAS after uncharacteristic two-day outage

November 29, 2021
Share

The digital pioneer’s consumer website and mobile app have been hit by a series of problems.

DBS-FB-apology-Shee-Tse-Koon-737.jpg
A still of DBS's Facebook apology

The world’s best digital bank – digital to the core, as the bank’s own branding has it – has faced a period of disruption so severe that it has attracted the attention of the regulators.

DBS, which has won Euromoney’s global digital award more often than any other bank, has built its name on its technological excellence. But on Tuesday it was hit by a series of outages affecting the bank’s consumer website and mobile app.

The bank had fixed most of the issues by Thursday morning. But by this time the disruption had become the worst outage since 2010. And by then, the Monetary Authority of Singapore had taken notice.

“This is a serious disruption and MAS expects DBS to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the root causes and implement the necessary remedial measures,” said MAS assistant managing director of banking and insurance Marcus Lim on Wednesday night, November 24. “MAS will consider appropriate supervisory actions following the investigation.”

Shee Tse Koon, DBS's Singapore country head, had taken to Facebook with a contrite tone earlier that day, saying: “I realise this is a cause for concern and frustration and I’m very sorry.”


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndAsia PacificSingaporeDBSRegulationFintech
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree