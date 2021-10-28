The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Amsterdam Trade Bank transforms into digital SME lender FIBR

By Peter Lee
October 28, 2021
Share

Under new leadership and with new technology, the Dutch merchant bank pivots from shipping loans to digital lending to SMEs across Europe.

europe-1264062-960.jpg

It is quite the transformation: from providing traditional shipping loans, asset finance and credit for commodities traders dealing in the CIS countries of the former Soviet Union into a digital, connected, cloud-based banking platform supplying small and medium-sized enterprises in the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Spain, Ireland and the UK with working capital and secured and unsecured business loans.

The journey of the old Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB), first established in 1994 as a merchant bank and owned by ABH Holdings as part of the Alfa Bank Group, into a new lender, FIBR – with the same owners, same regulators, but an entirely different business model – highlights the radical change new technology and new leaders can bring to banking.

Oren Bass joined ATB as chief executive in May 2020. He had previously worked in structured finance at Goldman Sachs and managed funds at GLG Partners before setting up Pave, a US online retail lender focused on millennials, in 2011.

Bass tells Euromoney: “The problems SMEs in Europe endure today in raising finance remind me of those consumers in the US faced 10 years ago, when banks were still pulling back from unsecured lending after the financial crisis and Fico scores were the main in-put for credit underwriting.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking BankingPaymentsWestern Europe
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree