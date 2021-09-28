The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Banking

Christianson calls it a day at Morgan Stanley after stellar China career

By Chris Wright
September 28, 2021
Retirement marks the end of a successful and well-timed career, and removes the most senior woman from Asian investment banking.

Wei Sun Christianson, Morgan Stanley’s most senior woman in Asia and a key fixture of Greater China capital markets for the past 25 years, is to retire from her role as co-CEO of Asia-Pacific.

It concludes a striking and important career. Everyone knows her for her 20 years in Morgan Stanley investment banking, punctuated by brief spells at Credit Suisse and Citi, but in some sense she set up her career at the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in 1992.

While there, she was involved in drawing up the regulatory structure for Chinese companies to be listed in Hong Kong. The 1993 dual listing of Shanghai Petrochemical in Hong Kong and New York was the first of its kind under these new rules; when she crossed the fence to join Stanley in 1998, deals such as that would make her name.

[Christianson is] a true leader, culture carrier, and a respected and sought-after adviser to global and China clients
Morgan Stanley

Beijing-born, a child of the Cultural Revolution who became the first mainland Chinese student to graduate from Amherst College before going on to Columbia University School of Law, Christianson often appeared the right person in the right place at the right time.

Tags

Banking Asia PacificChinaBankingESGDiversityMorgan Stanley
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
