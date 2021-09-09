The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

JMP acquisition brings equities to Citizens, adds scale to industry coverage

By Mark Baker
September 09, 2021
Share

The latest strategic move by Citizens looks aimed at helping it meet its goal of servicing bigger clients with more products.

scale shadow-5012455_1920.jpg

When Euromoney awarded Citizens the accolade of the US’s Best Bank in this year’s Awards for Excellence, shortly after the bank had announced its plan to acquire online deposits and 80 US branches from HSBC, and following a string of boutique purchases over preceding years, we noted that CEO Bruce Van Saun was “not done with acquisitions yet”.

And so it proved. In late July, after a pandemic year in which the bank was able to show a strong performance, the bank announced its acquisition of Investors Bancorp, which brought into its mix another consumer, small business and middle market franchise. Just days later, the bank expanded its financial valuation practice with the acquisition of Willamette Management Associates, a consulting and forensic analysis firm.

Bruce-Van-Saun-Citizens-official-960.jpg
Bruce Van Saun, Citizens

But its latest venture, the $149 million cash acquisition of JMP Group that was announced on September 8, is probably Citizens’ biggest move yet in the realm of investment banking.

Previous acquisitions have been aimed more at building out sector advisory expertise, like the purchases of Western Reserve Partners in 2017 and Bowstring Advisors in 2019.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Capital Markets Capital MarketsCitizensUnited StatesNorth America
Share
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree