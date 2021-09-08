The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Australia demonstrates the stages of neobank evolution

By Chris Wright
September 08, 2021
Share

Australia is an interesting market for those wondering how neobank models might evolve, as it has already experienced success, failure, and sale to the incumbents.

evolution-686341_1920_960.jpg

See also

In the brief history of neobanks, Australia has already managed to conjure up a range of different stories and outcomes. There is a neobank that has given up and handed back its licence, neobanks that are successfully going it alone, and a neobank that has capitalized on early success by selling itself to an incumbent.

There are things to learn from all three experiences.

Most of Australia’s neobanks have their roots in the big four banks. Judo Bank, for example, was founded by David Hornery and Joseph Healy, both of them ex-NAB and ANZ. ANZ was also where Robert Bell made his name before founding 86 400; NAB is the former home of Steve Weston, who founded Volt, and Eric Wilson, who launched Xinja. Macquarie also peppers founder CVs.

They took different approaches and identified different niches, but with some common ground: a sense that there were things that could be done better in a market where the big four banks were so big and powerful they were leaving gaps in the market in their wake.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking BankingFintechAustraliaFeatures
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree