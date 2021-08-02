The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Afterpay: A record-breaking deal for Australia based on the simplest of ideas

By Chris Wright
August 02, 2021
Afterpay’s out-of-nowhere success has captivated Australia for some time, dividing the nation into fans and critics of the pay-later fintech. Now it is part of Australia’s biggest-ever M&A deal.

When journalists James Eyers and Jonathan Shapiro set about writing a book on Australian payments phenomenon Afterpay, they recognized there was a danger of being overtaken by events.

“We knew writing a book about such a rapidly evolving subject was always going to leave us exposed to the risk that we’d be caught out by a dramatic plot twist,” they wrote on Saturday to mark the launch of their book this week.

They got that right.

On Monday morning, Afterpay announced it was being acquired by Square, the US payments business founded by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, in a A$39 billion ($29 billion) deal, the largest transaction in Australian M&A history. Forty-eight hours is a long time in the world of fintech biographies, it seems.

Afterpay's Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar

Afterpay was launched by Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar in 2015, backed by some – now very wealthy – early investors, many of them non-professional friends and associates, who were really just supporting a broad idea around try-before-you-buy customer empowerment.

Over time, that evolved into a simple business structure: buying things in four instalments, interest-free, with Afterpay making its money from merchants who use the company’s e-commerce platform.

OpinionColumnsAsia PacificAustraliaCapital MarketsFintech
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
