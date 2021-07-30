The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

UniCredit secures pre-conditions for acquiring MPS

By Dominic O’Neill
July 30, 2021
It is the deal everyone was waiting for – but UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel has to appear guarded, as he enters exclusive negotiations with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

UniCredit-logo-historical-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

As Andrea Orcel announced on Thursday the contours of a potential deal to buy the world’s oldest bank, he was at pains to point out that UniCredit could still back out.

Buying Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) – or at least the good bits of it – would see UniCredit reclaim its status as Italy’s biggest bank, a status recently relinquished to Intesa Sanpaolo.

While UniCredit will leave behind any bits of MPS that do not fit into its strategy, the deal could increase UniCredit’s balance sheet by as much as €87 billion. It should bring more than 3.9 million clients, almost doubling its number in Italy today.

The number of clients is important; they will be the lifeline of what we have
Andrea Orcel, UniCredit
Andrea-Orcel-official-UniCredit-320.png

However, according to Orcel, a deal would merely accelerate UniCredit’s growth and its journey to the ultimate ambition of earning a sustainable return above its cost of equity. He finds himself repeating predecessor Jean Pierre Mustier’s argument that his bank’s stand-alone market share in Italy is big enough already.

“The


Banking Western EuropeItalyBankingUniCredit
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
